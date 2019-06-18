North Dakota man accused of multi-million dollar fraud scheme takes plea deal

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A former North Dakota grain trader accused in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme has signed a plea agreement in federal court.
Authorities say 22-year-old Hunter Hanson, of Leeds, bilked about 60 farmers, elevators and commodity brokers in North Dakota, Minnesota and Canada.
The deal calls for him to plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering and pay back about $11.4 million.
Court documents unsealed Monday show that Hanson failed to fulfill grain contracts with farmers and elevators.
