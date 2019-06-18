North Mankato brings history tours ahead of fun days

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato is finding a new and fun way to highlight its history, as they celebrate their 120th anniversary.
North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said plaques highlighting the historic features that make North Mankato unique, will be found throughout the city very soon.
“With that 'plaquage’ in place, we then intend to have a tour on July 9, which will be a little early kick off to North Kato Fun Days, which starts on the tenth, " said Dehen.
" And we will be doing a tour throughout town which will be a Double-Decker bus, showing people where the markers are, talking a little bit about the history of each those sites.”
The plaques are part of the city's attempt at historical recognition.
The city is also focusing on preservation efforts, using the former Brandt building, now Bell Kato building. It was once a high school annex and city council building, however, there is now interest in turning it into a cultural center.
" We want to bring folks down there to review that site, there’s a lot of people that went to school there that still live in town," said Dehen.
" Just to have them get a chance to see what it is, and and what it might be in the future."
There will also be a concert held at the building on July 9, to bring interest and stir up conversation about historical preservation in North Mankato.
The city is planning for several plaques throughout the city, some located at the homes of city residents, but they want to do this tastefully.
" So it’s an opportunity for us to step into those waters, see what it’s like and then we can expand from there as we go forth," said Dehen.
" We want to be cautious about how we address this with our property owners, and residents, and make sure everyone is on board before we got too far."
The bus tour for the historical sites will be all day on July 9, ending with the concert at the Bell Kato building.
Dehen hopes people will take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about their city, and maybe introduce more sites to recognize.
