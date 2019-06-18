North Mankato city council meeting discusses Commerce Drive and more

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council meeting tonight has a hefty agenda addressing several topics including the status of Commerce Drive.
Commerce Drive construction was set to begin on approximately June 17 according to the meeting agenda. The grant-supported project is seeing the addition of new features among new surface to the road.
“Of the roughly three million dollar project, two million of it is state and federally funded, leaving approximately one million dollars from the city of North Mankato,” said city administrator, John Harrenstein.
“With those funds, we’re going to put a new surface on the length of the road from Lor Ray Drive to Lookout Drive. We’re also going to establish some pedestrian nodes as well as provide additional street lighting in the corridor,” said Harrenstein.
The agenda also features a request from the new owners of the mobile home parks in the community.
“The request was to reduce the distance between units from 20 feet to ten feet, upon recommendation of the planning commission we’re going to keep the distance at 20 feet,” said Harrenstein.
In an effort to compromise, the planning commission will allow structures like sheds and garages to be within ten feet of the lot line.
“The city of North Mankato has been very proud of the quality of the manufactured home parks that have existed in the community and I believe both planning commission and city council sought a policy answer to the question that maintained quality of life for residents in the parks,” said Harrenstein.
The council is extending a Joint Economic Development Services Agreement with the Greater Mankato Regional Marketplace.
“It ensures that there’s no unnecessary competitions between all governments who are participating or are aware of different business activities so we can really come together and work collaboratively to ensure that our economy is working the best for the area as it can,” said Harrenstein.
The price of extending the involvement is around $30 to $35,000 dollars a year.
