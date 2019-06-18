A popular Greek restaurant, Nupa, is expanding to Mankato

A popular Greek restaurant, Nupa, is expanding to Mankato
By Holly Bernstein | June 18, 2019 at 6:43 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 6:51 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The restaurant currently has two locations in Rochester.

Nupa is set to open July 9 at 10:00 a.m.

They'll be located at 2041 Blazing Star Drive on the East side of town.

And they’ll be hiring for new positions starting Wednesday.

“There’s going to be steak, chicken, gyro, calamari, shrimp, I mean there’s tons of different options," said owner Steve Stensrud.

The restaurant also has vegetarian options and will offer catering and delivery.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.