Previous patients of Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato share their stories at award luncheon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday, previous patients of Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato shared their stories at a luncheon.
That includes one man who chose to undergo a relatively new procedure for a hernia operation.
It's something John Tanke knew was coming for a long time.
His family has a history of hernia operations.
When doctors told him about the da Vinci Surgical System, a robot, controlled by a surgeon, that can perform surgery, he decided it was the right option for him.
“Given the quick recovery time that they could promise using that technology, it was really, really easy to say yes," he said.
Tanke was one of the first patients in Mankato to have surgery with the technology.
He told his story Tuesday at a luncheon for the Mae Berry Service Excellence Awards, which honors non-physicians who work the extra mile for their patients.
“Not only will they continue to do that good work, but it’s nice to know that your peers recognize it, that your patients appreciate what you do," said senior patient experience advisor Lauren Zelinsky.
Previous patient Dennis Moe also told his story Tuesday.
A customer found him laying on the floor while he was at work.
He said he doesn’t remember much of what happened, but he said he appreciates the help he received.
Tanke said he appreciates the doctors and nurses who helped him with the operation and has advice for anyone going through his situation.
“Don’t put it off and do it right away. I already had a conversation like that with a friend of mine who has that type of surgery pending, same as what I did and I said don’t wait," he said.
