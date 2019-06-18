Spring Lake Park Pool nearing completion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato's Spring Lake Park Pool renovations began last August and hopes are that the final touches will done in the next two weeks.
The weather wasn’t cooperating earlier in the year for construction crews, but the weather is now on their side and the hopes are to have the pool completed around the July 4.
Concrete is being poured, slides are getting put in place and the final steps are being completed in the near future so it can be filled before it gets too warm outside.
“We got the liner guy coming in, hopefully later this week, to start putting the liner down inside the pool and once he’s done it’s filling it up, getting ready for swimmers. If the weather holds out it’s really taking off here,” said North Mankato public works director, Nate Host.
The project total is around $3.2 million dollars funded by general obligation bonds taken by the city. Funds go toward other amenities include renovated restrooms and family changing areas.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.