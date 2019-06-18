Start date for Commerce Drive Project pushed to July

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Paperwork for the funding of the Commerce Drive project caused a delay for the start of the project.
Work on the North Mankato street was initially scheduled to begin June 17, but construction will not begin until next month.
Mayor Mark Dehen said they are using a combination of state, federal, and local city funds, which requires loads of paper work, but they hope to get started as soon as possible.
“We’re still looking for completion to be done by the end of September for sure we’re hoping to have the east end done sooner than that, because we recognize the impact it has on our commercial businesses on this end," said Dehen.
"And so we’ll be moving as quickly as we can on this project, but there is of course a little bit of construction delay that is going to be going on, so we ask our citizens and our guests to be patient.”
Dehen said the street should never be completely closed during construction, but he asks that commuters be vigilant around the area.
The project will begin July 1, weather–permitting.
