U of M wrestlers released from jail without charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A lawyer for a standout University of Minnesota wrestler who was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct says they're thankful he's been released from jail without charges.
Attorney Christa Groshek says Gable Steveson denies the allegations and continues to maintain his innocence.
Steveson was released Tuesday along with teammate Dylan Martinez. They were arrested Saturday night. A police report gave almost no details of the allegations, and Groshek says she still has little information because the case is still under investigation.
Groshek says that as far as she knows, Martinez does not have an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
She says Steveson is still waiting to hear about his status on the team now that prosecutors have decided not to charge them at this time.
