Arson, burglary suspect sentenced

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man accused of setting fire to a laundromat in New Ulm last fall is sentenced to prison time.
Cotey Bandow is sentenced to four years in prison.
Bandow was convicted of felony 2nd-degree burglary, two counts of 3rd-degree burglary, theft, arson, and 5th-degree drug possession.
Surveillance footage linked Bandow to a fire that started at B and J laundromat in September.
He was also accused of breaking into numerous other businesses and stealing items, including handguns.
