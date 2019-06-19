Brothers enter guilty plea in violent home invasions

The robberies happened in the cities of Ellendale, Waite Park, and Minneapolis.

Brothers enter guilty plea in violent home invasions
The two brothers pleaded guilty to home invasions, one leading to the death of a victim. (Source: Wabasha County Jail)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 19, 2019 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated June 19 at 11:25 AM

TWIN CITIES, Minn. (KEYC) - Two brothers from Wabasha County plead guilty to multiple home invasion robberies, including one that resulted in a victim’s death.

According to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, the robberies happened in the cities of Ellendale, Waite Park, and Minneapolis.

33-year-old Lennie Brooks and 24-year-old Randy Brooks pleaded guilty to three counts each of interference with commerce by robbery.

In September, the U.S. Attorney's Office says the pair broke into a private home in Ellendale. Randy Brooks allegedly held the victims at gunpoint while Lennie searched the house for money and valuables.

The pair is accused of stealing $40,000 in cash, which was the business proceeds of the Holland Auction Company in Ellendale.

On another occasion, the two allegedly stole $50,000 from a Minneapolis business. The victim involved went into cardiac arrest during the robbery and later died.

The case is the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation which included the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.