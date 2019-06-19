Brothers enter guilty plea in violent home invasions

TWIN CITIES, Minn. (KEYC) - Two brothers from Wabasha County plead guilty to multiple home invasion robberies, including one that resulted in a victim’s death.
According to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, the robberies happened in the cities of Ellendale, Waite Park, and Minneapolis.
33-year-old Lennie Brooks and 24-year-old Randy Brooks pleaded guilty to three counts each of interference with commerce by robbery.
In September, the U.S. Attorney's Office says the pair broke into a private home in Ellendale. Randy Brooks allegedly held the victims at gunpoint while Lennie searched the house for money and valuables.
The pair is accused of stealing $40,000 in cash, which was the business proceeds of the Holland Auction Company in Ellendale.
On another occasion, the two allegedly stole $50,000 from a Minneapolis business. The victim involved went into cardiac arrest during the robbery and later died.
The case is the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation which included the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.
