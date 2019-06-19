Cops and Bobbers is back at Lions Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In an effort for public safety to maintain and build relationships with area youth, Cops and Bobbers is in action for its 6th straight summer.
The youth involved are chosen through an application process and have the opportunity to engage with police officers to learn how to fish – while enjoying lunch and crafts.
School resource officer, Keith Mortensen, says it's a strong environment to grow connections and friendships.
“It’s important to have relationships with your community especially coming from a law enforcement stand point so they know who you are and if you need help they will come to you.” Mortensen said.
Cops and Bobbers is located at Lion Park on Wednesdays through the summer.
