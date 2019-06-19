Facial recognition coming to Delta gates at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines announced it will give passengers who fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport the option to use facial recognition to board their flight instead of a standard boarding pass.
The Star Tribune reports the facial scanners will be installed this week at 16 gates, with availability on all international flights beginning in July. The airline is working with Customs and Border Protection on the process.
The first facial recognition technology used by Delta was installed in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Delta says 72% of its customers say they prefer facial recognition to standard boarding.
Travelers with privacy concerns who opt out of facial recognition can still present their paper or digital boarding pass.
Copyright 2019 WCCO & KEYC. All rights reserved.