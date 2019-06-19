Free diabetes prevention program begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The VINE Adult Community Center in Mankato will be offering a series of free diabetes prevention classes for the 5th time.
The community has a very valuable opportunity to undergo a free program for diabetes prevention here at VINE Faith in Action.
The program is out to help individuals lose weight, eat healthier, get active, and reduce their risk of developing diabetes.
“1 in 3 Americans has pre–diabetes – and not everyone even knows it. So, part of what we do is we just want to make people aware. We don’t want to just stop there, we want them to know there’s efforts they can make to prevent developing Type–2 diabetes,” program coordinator Katie Simon said.
This is how the program will work – the members will meet weekly to eventually reach a bi–monthly then monthly schedule. Members will weigh in at these sessions and engage with each other and the lifestyle coaches to reach their goals.
“It isn’t easy to hear that you have pre–diabetes or that you’re at risk, and there are people that want to come along side to help you know what to do with that,” Simon said.
A member of the group, Kathy Wilking, has welcomed KEYC to follow her throughout her journey with the program. We will be checking in with her throughout the year to track her progress.
Kathy faced some adversity when her husband was in the hospital for a brain aneurysm 3 and a half years ago.
“...In that time I lost a lot of weight and then when he got home and things got better and he kept improving – I felt better and I was gaining a lot of weight,” Wilking said.
Kathy is using this program to do something now – for herself and for her loved ones.
“I have eight grand kids that I love and I want to be with them and I want to go to their games and I want to be able to play with them and have fun with them – and when you do have a little extra weight on you it’s a little bit tougher to do,” Wilking said.
This year long program is spent beside a group of individuals that all have similar goals in mind.
Simon says the program is specifically aimed toward empowering and encouraging all of the group members.
