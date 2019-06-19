A lesson on tipi life by Lower Sioux Agency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, community members got a free lesson on tipi life June 18.
The Lower Sioux Indian Community,l just a few miles south of Morton, sends presenters with the Lower Sioux Agency to speak on native life with 200 years worth of history knowledge.
They’ve been presenting historical information for years with much of it coming from stories passed down by their ancestors.
“I’ve learned from my grandpa, that learned from his grandpa, that learned from his grandpa. I didn’t learn any history out of a book. I was taught it all orally through story telling. Our main goal is just to teach the public the truth and that’s about it,” said Lower Sioux Agency’s lead site interpreter, Dane Nelson.
The Lower Sioux Agency welcomes visitors and those looking to learn more about the history of native life.
