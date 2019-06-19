Local advocates travel to Washington to push for transportation funding

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - Local advocates are in Washington pushing for funding for Minnesota roads.
The Minnesota Transportation Alliance heard from some elected officials at a breakfast Wednesday morning and have other meetings lined up.
In addition to funding, the group also plans to have a conversation about Highway 169.
“I certainly support everything that the folks are trying to accomplish here to make sure that Highway 14 gets completed, Highway 169 has safe and good access and efficient transportation," said Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
They also spoke about how to improve safety on the roadways, including ways to increase use of public transportation.
