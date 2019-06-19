MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Community Band is back in action performing free concerts for the community every Tuesday night.
Crowds of all ages gathered at Sibley Park, coming prepared with their own seats and ready to listen and enjoy music performed by band members from the community.
The band is in its 97th year and is ready for a summer full of music every Tuesday night at 7 p.m until the middle of July with a little something for everyone.
“We have a children’s march for the children every week and we play favorites, every style of music you can think of, with a lot of marches every week, and patriotic music every week,” said grant writer and secretary/treasurer of the Mankato Area Community Band, Martha Lindberg.
The band’s annual patriotic concert will be in Lincoln Park on July 2.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.