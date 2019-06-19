Truman children assist with school garden

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Truman Elementary students are helping with planting, watering and eventually harvesting a school garden created earlier this summer.
“We get to pick them and then we can have them I think for lunch,” said student Matthew Hansen.
“I like watching the plants grow and I love weeding and planting the plants,” added student Mariel Parish.
This is all possible thanks to University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener, Michael Taylor, who has been wanting to get a garden like this started for years now.
With the support of the Minnesota State Horticultural Society, he is now using the garden to educate and plant plenty of curiosity.
“We ask them like ‘where do you get your tomatoes? Walmart.’ This gives them an opportunity to see where the tomato comes from, how it grows to get there and the nutritional value,” said U of M Extension Master Gardner Michael Taylor.
The garden has a couple different kinds of tomatoes, cilantro, carrots, radishes, flowers and other vegetables all set to be ready by the time school is back in session.
“You don’t even know what you like until you’ve tried it and that’s a school’s responsibility," said school principal Lisa Shellum. "It’s to try to give you as many opportunities as you possibly can. This was one where they could start really early.”
Children helped plant earlier this year and now can help water and pull weeds... teaching these kids a couple things along the way.
“I feel like everything homegrown is better than store bought," said Parish.
