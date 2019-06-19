Turtles race for Janesville’s Hay Daze

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) – Janesville’s Nursing Home hosted its annual Hay Daze Turtle Race and Kiddie Carnival on June 15.
With 250 observers, 65 turtles raced for prizes, including this year’s special guest, an inch-long baby turtle.
Trumpets fired the start, as turtles released from holding boxes made their way into a wide circle. The first three to cross a circle line won.
When asked advice on having a champion turtle, owner Christian said, “Cucumbers and Carrots!”
Excitement continued after the races with games, face paint and food.
Janesville Nursing Home has hosted the race and carnival for over 20 years.
