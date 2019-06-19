Windom man sentenced on criminal sexual conduct charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 21-year-old Windom man is convicted of sexually assaulting a toddler.
Joseph Maine is sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Maine was convicted of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct. The sentence was only imposed on the first degree conviction.
Lakefield Police arrested Joseph Maine in November after a month long investigation in which Maine was accused of having inappropriate contact with a male under the age of 5.
Maine was given 260 days credit for time already served. He also must register as a predatory offender.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.