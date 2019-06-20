Backpack Food Program aims to fill weekend feeding gap for local kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new venture for the Backpack Food Program looks to fill the weekend feeding gap among area kids this summer.
The Backpack Food Program teamed up with local moving organizations to deliver boxes filled with non-perishable food to the doorsteps of local students on the weekends.
The program is open to families with children entering kindergarten through eighth grade in the Mankato, St. Clair, Maple River, Lake Crystal and Nicollet school districts.
Registration for June and July is full, but families can still sign up for August delivery.
To sign up your child or to donate toward the cause, visit this link.
