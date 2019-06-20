Importance of sports physicals

“Well there’s three components to a sports physical. First of all, we’re looking at family history, medical history, any previous instances, injuries we may want to go back and evaluate. The other is making sure there isn’t any underlying issues. The third component is it is required by Minnesota law every three years, but we like to have it every year to make sure nothing slips through the cracks. Student athletes tend to push themselves as hard as they possibly can. We want to make sure they’re at their healthiest, that previous injuries have been addressed. We want to make sure that previous injuries have been addressed. Say someone was running and had knee pain, maybe we could talk to an orthopedist, or change shoes to correct now so they’re healthy with their physical activity lifelong,” said Sorensen.