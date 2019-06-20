Iowa man faces felony charge in Faribault County

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - An Iowa man faces two felony charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing officers.
28-year-old Felipe Ambriz Becerra is accused of stealing a car from a dealership on Tuesday.
Police say they detected Becerra speeding in Faribault County and tried to pull the vehicle over, but Becerra did not stop.
Becerra told police he was borrowing the car.
He is charged with one felony for fleeing an officer and stealing a car.
His first court appearance is set for June 24.
