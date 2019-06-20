KEYC Weather Forecast

Slight risk for severe weather exist as we head into late Friday night. Stay weather aware.
By Joshua Eckl | June 20, 2019 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 5:13 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today expect to see a mix of clouds and sun to start the day. Clouds will continue to increase with showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon. High near 73°.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms will exit the area with lows falling to near 61°. New rain accumulation near 0.40″.

Friday partly cloudy with a high near 76°. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive late. Some storms may be stronger.

Saturday mostly cloudy with a high near 75°. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. New rain fall accumulation 1.0″.

Sunday mostly cloudy with a high near 76°. Still holding onto a chance for showers.

Warmer weather looks to arrive as we head into next week.

