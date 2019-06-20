KEYC Weather Forecast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today expect to see a mix of clouds and sun to start the day. Clouds will continue to increase with showers and thunderstorms developing by late afternoon. High near 73°.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms will exit the area with lows falling to near 61°. New rain accumulation near 0.40″.
Friday partly cloudy with a high near 76°. Showers and thunderstorms will arrive late. Some storms may be stronger.
Saturday mostly cloudy with a high near 75°. There is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. New rain fall accumulation 1.0″.
Sunday mostly cloudy with a high near 76°. Still holding onto a chance for showers.
Warmer weather looks to arrive as we head into next week.
