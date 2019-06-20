Le Sueur Offers Way to Keep Pets Looking Spotless

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Those headed to the Le Sueur dog park will soon be able to let their dog play, and give it a bath all at the same place.
The city is installing a brand new pet wash area that allows you to wash, dry and treat your pet to a snack.
The idea is part of the city's plan to bring in new amenities.
City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said Le Sueur is still putting some finishing touches on the project, and working out the cost.
“We have to look and see what the actual cost will be, they recommend a price of $15 per wash, we’re going to actually try to lower that," said Kruggel.
" We just want to make sure that we’re not losing any money with the venture, we just want to make it as affordable as possible.”
The pet wash area will be up and running by the end of this week.
The city is also installing a monument in the park, coming this August.
