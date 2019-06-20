Mankato Area Public Schools hires agriculture teacher

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is taking a long awaited leap into agriculture education by hiring an ag teacher.
Mankato Area Public Schools and District 77 offers 16 career pathways and the agriculture path is taking a few more steps.
“We have an excellent teacher who has chosen our district and we have chosen him to be part of our ag pathway and we’re very excited to build on our partnerships and grow this program to be successful in our region and in our school district,” said Mankato Area Public Schools career and college readiness coordinator, Kim Mueller.
The new ag teacher says there’s nothing else he’d rather be doing. His work in agriculture began the day he could walk on his family’s dairy and crop farm and continued at the University of Minnesota.
“My background and my passions for agriculture combined with my interest in education and really wanting to help save and make a difference in students’ lives combines perfectly in agriculture education and I haven’t looked back since,” said Mankato Area Public Schools agriculture, food and natural resources educator, Ethan Dado.
Dado said it’s about time those passions are shared in Mankato.
“It just makes sense that we’re finally adding agriculture education back to our programming and start offering this for nine through 12th grade students to find their place in agriculture,” said Dado
Dado and the schools are looking to continue their partnerships with various ag programs and organizations in the community, including Greenseam.
“We’ve been so excited to be working with the Mankato School District to create this agriculture career pathway. This is a big first step to developing the right talent for the nearly 1,000 jobs that exist in the Greenseam that are related to agriculture,” said Greenseam chair, David Krause.
Classes in the fall will include introductory classes into ag, food and natural resources as well as ag literacy and ag science.
