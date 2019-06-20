Mankato man faces 11 felony drug-related charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces several drug charges after an undercover investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Court documents say 28-year-old Samuel Lee Milbrett agreed to sell one quarter pound of methamphetamine to an undercover informant for $1,200.
A week after the deal was made, officers pulled Milbrett over in downtown Mankato to arrest him on probable cause.
During a search of his vehicle, officials say they uncovered numerous pills that later tested positive for meth, as well as a Schedule 4 substance, a handgun and $1,700 in cash.
Court documents say officers found an additional 3 grams of meth after executing a search warrant of Milbrett's home.
He faces eleven felony drug-related charges, including 2 counts of first degree drug sales, and 2 counts of first degree drug possession.
