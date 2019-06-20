Mankato man faces 11 felony drug-related charges

Mankato man faces 11 felony drug-related charges
A Mankato man faces several drug charges after an undercover investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. (Source: Blue Earth County Jail)
By Jake Rinehart | June 20, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated June 20 at 10:28 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces several drug charges after an undercover investigation by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Court documents say 28-year-old Samuel Lee Milbrett agreed to sell one quarter pound of methamphetamine to an undercover informant for $1,200.

A week after the deal was made, officers pulled Milbrett over in downtown Mankato to arrest him on probable cause.

During a search of his vehicle, officials say they uncovered numerous pills that later tested positive for meth, as well as a Schedule 4 substance, a handgun and $1,700 in cash.

Court documents say officers found an additional 3 grams of meth after executing a search warrant of Milbrett's home.

He faces eleven felony drug-related charges, including 2 counts of first degree drug sales, and 2 counts of first degree drug possession.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.