Minnesota unemployment holds steady in May

DEED says five major industry sectors gained jobs over the month in May. Professional and business services lead all sectors (up 1,800), followed by education and healthcare (up 700), construction (up 700), trade, transportation and utilities (up 600) and information (up 100). Manufacturing had the largest loss (down 1,200) followed by leisure and hospitality (down 1,000), other services (down 800), financial activities (down 500) and government (down 300). Mining and logging held steady over the month.