Minnesota unemployment holds steady in May

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s unemployment rate remained steady at 3.3% in May after gaining 100 jobs in May according to figures released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
DEED says five major industry sectors gained jobs over the month in May. Professional and business services lead all sectors (up 1,800), followed by education and healthcare (up 700), construction (up 700), trade, transportation and utilities (up 600) and information (up 100). Manufacturing had the largest loss (down 1,200) followed by leisure and hospitality (down 1,000), other services (down 800), financial activities (down 500) and government (down 300). Mining and logging held steady over the month.
The Mankato metropolitan statistical area was third in the state for job growth in May. St. Cloud MSA had the largest growth (up 1.6 percent) followed by Rochester (up 1.1 percent) and Mankato (up 0.3 percent). Minneapolis-St. Paul MSA was down 0.2 percent and Duluth Superior MSA dropped 0.6 percent.
DEED says the U.S. unemployment rate for May was 3.6%.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.