MSU sports bubble groundbreaking set

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Groundbreaking is set for Monday on MSU's $5.49 million Maverick All–Sports Dome.
The new dome will be located south of Lot 23, near the corner of Monks Avenue and Stadium Road.
Guests at the event will include representatives from the Minnesota State system along with area business and government leaders and community sports leaders.
In December, MSU students approved a fee increase to help pay for the dome.
The new dome would be used by both student athletes as well as the community.
The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 11:00 Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.