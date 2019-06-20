Properly disposing shredded paper

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County allowed the opportunity to shred any documents you may want to get rid of.
The event took place at the Blue Earth County Recycling Center and was meant for residents and small businesses.
Up to two banker boxes of documents were allowed in addition to other small items that may contain personal things.
Shredded paper wreaks havoc at recycling centers. This is why bringing it to shredding events like this are so important.
“What happens at the facility is a bag of shredded paper blows up on the line and then it gets mixed in with everything else. We want people to keep that out of their curbside recycling," explained Solid Waste Supervisor Dave Kronlokken.
The event took place from 2-6 p.m. with a lot of citizens flowing through much of the time.
