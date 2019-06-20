Public charter school in Waldorf opening in the fall

WALDORF, Minn. (KEYC) - Waldorf is opening a charter school that is focusing on international education.
It's a first of its kind for southern Minnesota.
The East-West International Education Academy is a public charter school teaching International Baccalaureate education.
Global education, STEM and English programs will be included along with the agriculture, the heart of southern Minnesota.
“One of the things we noticed when we did our community surveys a couple years ago was that agriculture was kind of being forgotten in the schools and a big cry out there with farmers was trying to learn about ag for the students, so we’re going to have a very unique ag program from kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade learning about science and those types of things and segmenting it off accordingly,” said Waldorf mayor and executive director of the East-West International Education Academy, Rob Wilkening.
A few members of those working with the charter school will be at Walmart in Mankato on June 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to answer the public’s questions.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.