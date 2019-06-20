Public charter school in Waldorf opening in the fall

“One of the things we noticed when we did our community surveys a couple years ago was that agriculture was kind of being forgotten in the schools and a big cry out there with farmers was trying to learn about ag for the students, so we’re going to have a very unique ag program from kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade learning about science and those types of things and segmenting it off accordingly,” said Waldorf mayor and executive director of the East-West International Education Academy, Rob Wilkening.