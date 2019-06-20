Sen. Tina Smith gets bi-partisan support for One Health Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - Senator Tina Smith and Indiana Senator Todd Young (R) are working on federal legislation that aims to improve response to human and animal health emergencies.
It’s called the One Health Act and it’s framed around the idea that the health of humans, animals and the environment are connected.
The senators say development is needed in the agencies that help prevent and respond to emergencies like bird flu.
Between 1997 and 2009, global costs of animal disease outbreaks surpassed an estimated $80 billion dollars, according to the World Bank.
And the CDC says there are more than two billion cases of animal infections a year, resulting in 2.7 million human deaths.
Smith says these outbreaks can be reduced if local, state and federal governments work together.
“The point of our bill is to say we need a One Health approach at the federal level. We can’t have animal disease people working separately from human disease people,” said Smith. “We have to have a coordinated response.”
The proposed legislation also includes congress listening to agencies’ suggestions for additional action that could prevent potential outbreaks in animals and humans.
