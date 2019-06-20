St. Peter Police combat “100 Deadliest Days of the Year” with extra enforcement

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Local law enforcement is kicking it up a notch during a time they call, " The 100 deadliest days of the year," a prime time for distracted driving and speeding.
St. Peter Police Officer David Krzmarzick said extra enforcement is necessary.
“The one hundred deadliest days of the year fall in between Memorial day and Labor day,” said Krzmarzick.
" So it’s why we choose this time of year to do our speed enforcement, and that lasts from June 18 to July 21."
As more officers head out on the roads, tracking speeding, they are making the public aware of their steps to prevent accidents and fatalities on Minnesota roads.
In a lengthy post on Facebook, the Saint Peter Police Department explains their plans for the summer, showing stats found for driving around this time, including the concerns with teen driving.
“Obviously in the summer there’s no school, so teenagers start driving a lot more, they’re on the roads more frequently,” said Krzmarzick.
“And because they’re more inexperienced drivers, they’re rates for being in accidents and fatalities are a lot higher than the rest of the population for age groups.”
Of course, the best way to avoid tickets and even worse, accidents, is to pay attention to the roads.
“So putting your cell phones away, eliminating the amount of passengers in your vehicles, or the conversations you’re having, adjusting the radio or even eating, those can all be distractions," said Krzmarzick.
"That can increase your chances of being in accidents.”
There are over 300 agencies participating in the extra enforcement, monitoring your speed on the roads.
