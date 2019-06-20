Summer Safety Day gives away free car seats

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the Mayo Clinic Health System providers and Children’s Museum of Southern Museum staff held a Summer Safety Day.
The efforts were to support the mission of the South Central EMS Child Passenger Safety Resource Center.
Families and guardians were welcomed to drive–up and have a certified technician check the safety and installation of their car seats.
If an issue is found or the child doesn’t fit the seat – the team has free car seats to distribute, courtesy of a $1,000 grant from the Mayo Clinic Health System.
“Car crashes are the leading cause of death for kiddos – I believe – under the age of 10. So, with that if we can prevent even just one child form being killed – that is why I’m out here," South Central EMS worker, Shelia Denton said.
Children also had the chance to bring their bike helmets to have them fitted and decorated.
