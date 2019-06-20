Sustainable Farming Association focuses on soil health and specialty crops

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Interest in growing specialty crops like asparagus and garlic is increasing in Minnesota.
One group has noticed and is now working to save farmers money.
The Sustainable Farming Association has been working for nearly 30 years in the interest of soil health and specialty crops.
With the current low prices and poor spring weather, the association hopes to work with producers and give their expertise to help them save on expenses and earn extra income.
“Some producers are looking at ways to diversify their farm income and are looking at specialty crops as a strategy to do that, but they do boost income,” said Theresa Keaveny, executive director of the Sustainable Farming Association.
They're also working with beginning or returning farmers coming out of the military and educating them on their options within agriculture.
More information and the association’s events calendar can be found by using the link attached. https://www.sfa-mn.org/
