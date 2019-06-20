The 6th annual American Indian Summer Camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The week–long American Indian Affairs Summer Camp in Mankato had another excellent turnout.
It's an immersive environment that aims to get high school students interested in college and prepare them for college life.
Research shows attending culturally–centered summer camps increases college attendance outcomes for American Indian students.
And – that is exactly what the American Indian Summer Camp is on a mission to accomplish.
The high school students get to live a college–style life for the week and most importantly have encouragement and support to take pride in themselves – all at no cost. The Diversity Inclusion Office funds the entire program.
The founder of the program, Megan Heutmaker, developed the summer camp during graduate school six years ago.
Heutmaker is being proactive in her efforts to bring things full circle and encourage – as she once was.
“As an indigenous person in the higher education, when I was a student here at MSU Mankato – people invested in me and believed in me and so my goal since that was to give back and so that’s really been my passion is to give back to students future and current – to give back and to help them feel as loved and supported as I did when I was a student,” Heutmaker said.
Students partake in classes that include a plethora of valuable and useful information.
Instructors share their wisdom for the language portion of the camp and mentor the students through intellectually stimulating sessions.
“I often tell them first right off, they have nothing to fear, I’m there to work with them and if they have any kind of problems let me know what those are and I would encourage them – I would give them direction on what they should do,” ojibwe language instructor, Alphonse Pitawanakwat said.
Pitawanakwat says, gaining exposure to the languages is important. The next step is responding by taking action to continuing and understanding the roots.
“I learned that it’s not necessarily the language – it’s like who you are as a person,” freshman, Keanu Herman said.
And the result is something special.
“The language has taught me how to be more proud of myself and who I am as a Native–American,” Herman said.
Herman says he is looking forward to the chance of returning to the camp again next year.
