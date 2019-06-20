Upcoming Farm Hop looks to promote agritourism in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Stephanie Culhane, organizer of Farm Hop, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the upcoming Farm Hop event.
The stops include: Third Times A Charm Farm, hosting agri-vendors of all kinds that produce handmade, homegrown and artistic creations.
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm is cooking up delicious homemade, handmade wood fired pizza starting at 11a, group tours at 12p, 2p, and 4p, live music at 5p.
Half Pint Brewing Company will be serving up their tasty craft beer starting at noon, group tours will be given at 1p, 3p, and 5p.
