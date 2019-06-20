Waldorf prepares next steps for water treatment project

WALDORF, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waldorf prepares to take the next steps for its $14 million wastewater treatment project.
The city of Waldorf was recently awarded a $12 million grant to upgrade its sewer, water and streets. Of that, $1.9 million in funding was also including in last year’s bonding bill that was signed into law by former Governor Mark Dayton.
Most recently, the city found itself in a pinch in April when a city-wide power outage caused a shortage in water supply with no backup.
Mankato engineering firm Short Elliot Hendrickson is spearheading the project.
The group is hoping to submit its plans for wastewater improvements to Rural Development next week.
They offered an update at a community meeting Wednesday night.
“More than likely, there’s probably not going to be any construction this year yet," said Brent Kavitz, engineer at Short Elliot Hendrickson. All the construction is going to happen in 2020, 2021 and 2022."
Review of the proposal is expected to take two to three months. That leads to the next step, which is the bidding process.
