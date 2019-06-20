Watonwan County man accused of murdering family granted change of venue

WATONWAN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Watonwan County man accused of murdering family members in June 2018 is granted a change of venue.
Scott Engelbrecht allegedly shot his wife, 67-year-old Joyce Engelbrecht, and stepdaughter 43-year-old Rachel Linder.
A ten-day trial will now take place to determine the fate of Engelbrecht, of St. James, on October 28th at the Brown County Courthouse.
Court documents site the publicity of the case and its effects on the community of St. James.
Defendants believe it made a fair and impartial trial nearly impossible given the small jury pool available in Watonwan County.
