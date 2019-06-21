Areas of southern Minnesota have lost 90 percent or more of their original wetlands, new data finds

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently released a survey with updated information about the state’s wetland count.
The state’s updated National Wetlands Inventory (NWI) took 10 years and found in part that areas of southern Minnesota have lost 90 percent or more of their original wetlands.
According to the data, there are 14.2 million acres of combined lake and wetland area in Minnesota.
Of this total, 12.2 million acres are wetland, the survey found.
Most of these are in the northern and eastern part of the state.
Swan Lake is a wetland in southern Minnesota and North America’s largest prairie pothole.
Wetlands like this are useful in flood control, protection of water quality and are home to many species.
Causes for wetland disappearance include urban development and land conversion for agricultural uses.
“Part of doing this inventory is so we can figure out how to get some of our wetlands back and get the landscape a little bit more balanced, because we know we need agriculture. We’re definitely a farming state, but we’re also a wetlands state. We’re a water state," said Megan Benage, the regional ecologist for the southern region of the DNR.
This is the first count in 35 years.
It is also the first time the NWI has been updated in Minnesota.
Wetland restoration starts with the landowners.
Benage said restoration efforts have been on-going.
According to wetlands monitoring coordinator Steve Kloiber, there are both federal and state laws to protect wetlands.
“A very important one is the Minnesota Wetland Conservation Act, which requires anybody who’s doing activities that might impact a wetland to contact their local government unit that’s responsible for implementing that law to see whether they need to get a permit," he said.
Restoration isn’t cheap.
Benage said it can cost $1200 an acre or more.
“That’s just for seed cost. That doesn’t even include a contractor to grade things out,” she said.
The Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment helps contribute to those costs, Benage said.
Benage said the owners around Swan Lake have fought to keep it in tact.
“So we’re really blessed in this part of Minnesota that Swan Lake is a thousands and thousands of acres wetland that has persisted through time because of the people in this part of Minnesota who know that this is unique, amazing and rare," she said.
Benage said wetland restoration can take an average of about three years.
Landowners who think they might have a wetland they want to restore are encouraged to contact the DNR.
