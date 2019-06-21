Bethany Lutheran College to offer teacher licensing program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College expands its options for students entering the education field.
This fall the school will offer a teacher licensure program in K through 12 Physical Education. Bethany education students that complete the program and other state requirements would be able to be hired as physical education teachers within districts for elementary, middle, or high schools.
The new program is the latest in Bethany’s list of licensure programs, many of which are approved for both undergraduate and post-baccalaureate levels.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.