Celebrate National Go Skateboarding Day at Chesley Skate Park

June 21, 2019 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 4:09 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today in Mankato, Chesley Skate Park is offering free admission. The park, located at 161 Jaycee Court, is open from 4 to 9 p.m.

The park is also hosting a free cook out from 5 to 8 p.m. and invites the public to bring their own grillables and drinks. The park will provide limited hot dogs.

The Chesley Skate Park is a YMCA off-site facility that provides a place for youth to socialize, participate and develop skills in skateboarding, biking, inline skating and scooter riding in a supervised and safe environment.

