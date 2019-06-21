Celebrate National Go Skateboarding Day at Chesley Skate Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today in Mankato, Chesley Skate Park is offering free admission. The park, located at 161 Jaycee Court, is open from 4 to 9 p.m.
The park is also hosting a free cook out from 5 to 8 p.m. and invites the public to bring their own grillables and drinks. The park will provide limited hot dogs.
The Chesley Skate Park is a YMCA off-site facility that provides a place for youth to socialize, participate and develop skills in skateboarding, biking, inline skating and scooter riding in a supervised and safe environment.
