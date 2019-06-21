DNR shares ways to explore the great outdoors this Summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dan Ruiter, Information Officer with the Department of Natural Resources, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning with some upcoming outdoor events.
The Friends of Minneopa group is celebrating the Summer Solstice with a gathering at Seppmann Mill, located on the campground side of the park. The program runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring a lunch and a lawn chair to enjoy the bonfire and live music. In case of inclement weather, it will be moved to the falls picnic shelter.
Ruiter also spoke about the 10 new bison calves at Minneopa State Park , bringing the total herd size to 30. Bison Range Road is open Thursday – Tuesday 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. until Labor Day.
Click here for a full list of DNR events.
