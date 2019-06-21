Former Maverick is drafted by Milwaukee Brewers organization

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Former Minnesota State University, Mankato and Moondogs pitcher Nick Belzer is heading to the big leagues.
The Milwaukee Brewers Organization purchased the 23–year–old’s contract from the St. Paul Saints after his brief but remarkable stint with the team.
Belzer was 2 and 0 in his first five starts with a 1.32 ERA..
In 27 and a third innings pitched he allowed just 4 runs on 17 hits ... while walking 9 and striking out 17 ... the opposing teams only managed to hit .185 against him.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.