Grant awarded to Okoboji Queen Chapter

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) - A grant awarded to the Okoboji Queen Chapter #1489 of the Questers International Society will be used to frame memorabilia important to the Roof Garden, such as posters and contracts.
The Roof Garden became famous in the Midwest for hosting marquee swing and then rock ‘n roll bands. It is currently in the stages of major rebuild. The new Roof Garden will resemble the historic two-story ballroom torn down in 1987.
The Quester’s donation will be a great addition to the new Roof Garden. Arnolds Park CEO Jeff Vierkant said, “They will highlight the rich history music has played in not only the Roof Garden but the Okoboji area as well.”
Arnold’s Park is being renovated to improve the current facilities, restore the historical structures, and develop functional facilities for today’s modern world. The preservation of these artifacts is the goal of the Iowa Questers organization: “Preserving the Past for the Future through Restoration, Acquisition and Education.”
