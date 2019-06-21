GreenSeam targets State of Ag in focus groups

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greenseam and their sponsors conducted five State of Ag focus groups inviting professionals and the public to voice their concerns on the obstacles those in rural America are facing.
Bankers, farmers, real estate professionals and co-op employees along with community members stressed their concerns.
“Our goal was to find out what the pain points are for the ag related businesses that include more than just manufacturing, more than production, more than just farming. We were trying to figure out what GreenSeam can do to help these businesses overcome the challenges, the hurdles they’re facing to grow their business,” said lead volunteer for the focus groups, Nathan Hanel.
Complications range from lack of child care, tariffs and low crop prices to lack of dependable employees along with much more.
“One of the common denominators was housing. Housing is big. Companies might not be able to expand because there’s not enough housing for their employees. Childcare was a big issue that was brought up in every single community,” said Hanel.
Minnesota State University took part in the focus groups in the interest of their students.
“We have students that are going to be graduating and going into the workforce and one of the biggest issues is, how do we continue to promote the region, promote agriculture, so our students will look at taking jobs and having a career in agriculture or the food realm here in southern Minnesota,” said Minnesota State University assistant professor in the college of business, Shane Bowyer.
The next step is sending out a survey to those in attendance and more community members to dial in on all the hurdles those in greater Minnesota are facing so GreenSeam and Minnesota State University can clear them.
“It’s going to identify the needs and opportunities that our students, a lot of the regional institutions, to say here’s the opportunities for employment for great careers in agriculture,” said Bowyer.
