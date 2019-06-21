Henderson back on a roll after flooding

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - As you may recall, the city of Henderson had a tough spring, dealing with numerous spurts of closed roads.
Now a town event is helping the community on its road to recovery.
The weekly Classic Car Roll has drawn in a crowd since it began in May.
It features vintage cars and motorcycles rolling into town every Tuesday.
The roll-in is helping struggling businesses, like Toody’s Sweet Treats, get back on a roll.
“These Tuesday nights are very crucial for every business in town, not just me but every business in town,” said Ruth Nytes.
Spring flooding and storms caused about $40 million in damage across the state. President Trump approved a disaster declaration last week to help pay for fixing roads and infrastructure.
