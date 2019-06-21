Iowa’s top small business advocate pushes for help from D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYC) - These are the images of the Mississippi River flooding downtown Davenport earlier this year.
Lisa Shimkat is on Capitol Hill this week advocating for small businesses flooded in Davenport and all-around Iowa.
“These mom and pop shops, how they’re not looking for a free handout, they’re looking to find some of that hope,” Shimkat said.
Shimkat, the state director of Iowa's Small Business Centers spoke to senators on Capitol Hill.
While a recent disaster relief bill included money to help Iowa flooding victims. Shimkat says it doesn’t pay for everything Iowa small businesses need to make a full comeback.
So, some small businesses are taking out loans only to get hit again.
“It hit in March of 2019 and those businesses that were able to get cleaned up and get opened again once again were hit with flooding in the beginning of June and they’re now underwater again," said Shimtak.
I spoke with Senator Joni Ernst and asked her how Shimkat’s advocacy here on Capitol Hill can turn into real relief back in Iowa.
“Her testimony in the small business committee yesterday will be very helpful for us to understand what it is that they do, how they do it, if there are processes that need to be changed, and if there are how we can best do that,” said Ernst.
Ernst also said small business owners affected should not wait for the federal government to change anything in the short term... but should reach out to their local emergency managers and FEMA.
