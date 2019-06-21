MN Senior Medicare Patrol advises elderly on how to detect healthcare scams

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today Minnesota Senior Medicare Patrol gave a talk on how to avoid healthcare scams to some senior citizens in an assisted living home.
Seniors who live in an assisted living center are one of the most targeted age groups when it comes not only to healthcare scams, but scams in general.
“If you get a call from a number you aren’t recognizing, most of the time the scammers just want you to say the word yes," said Brittney Sheeran. "‘So is this Joe?’ ‘Yes.’ They can do a lot with that one simple yes so just being very cautious with numbers that you aren’t recognizing particularly with numbers that are coming from far away.”
The group travels all over southwestern Minnesota to educate seniors about scams.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.