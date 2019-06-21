Senneca Holdings ribbon cutting ceremony

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The iron is hot for manufacturing jobs in our area.
Greater Mankato Growth was on hand for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Senneca Holdings.
Today’s ceremony showcased the extensive efforts of growing manufacturing and job opportunities within the community.
Some noteworthy capital investments that were made at the state of the art facility - a laser to cut the sheet metal steel, a coil line which will be used to buy 20 to 40 thousand pounds of coil steel to work on them and use them, an aviation paint booth to build large products, and much more.
Mankato is held in high regard in efforts to expand.
“It’s a great place for us to grow and that’s really one of the reason why we are here. There’s a tremendous amount of support when it comes to the education systems that are here... there’s a great work force here...” Vice President and General Manager of Metals at Senneca Holdings, Ross Buchele said.
John F. Considine III from Greater Mankato Growth says manufacturing is a primary sector industry within the market place, manufacturing pays wages higher than the regional average.
Therefore the investment of Seneca Holdings holds a significant economic impact with it tripling the door engineering employment.
“With Greater Mankato Growth we are very focused on growing our primary economy. So, manufacturing is a big part of that with Seneca Holdings having a presence here we are seeing a lot more interest within our market place. It’s a great story to tell too - we have several entrepreneurs in the manufacturing sector located right next to Seneca Holdings,” Greater Mankato Growth’s Considine said.
And they're all part of the story of growth in manufacturing in our backyard.
