Storms cause damage to turkey farm near St. James

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - A brief, but powerful storm swept through the region last night.
Large hail was reported to go along with 78 mph winds.
Directly in this path of destruction: a turkey barn in St. James. Jennie O’Turkey Farm in St. James experienced pretty significant damage.
Two of the three barns on site experienced major damage.
Each barn holds roughly 16,000 birds, though KEYC has not learned how many were killed or injured.
Crews were out today assessing damage and even demolishing parts of the barns.
The family living on site found shelter in town and is safe.
